Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

