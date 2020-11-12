Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.75.

Coupa Software stock opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,955 shares of company stock worth $49,801,758. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

