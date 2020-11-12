Credit Suisse Group Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $114.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.79.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

