Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$74.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

TSE:WPM opened at C$58.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$26.99 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.