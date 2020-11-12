Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Gap Down to $70.91

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.91, but opened at $65.36. Cree shares last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cree by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

