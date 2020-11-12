Critical Analysis: Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Medley Management and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management -13.12% -0.13% -12.88% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -3.75% -1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medley Management and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Medley Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Medley Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Medley Management has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.74, indicating that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medley Management and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management $48.84 million 0.08 -$3.38 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 16.80 $20.20 million N/A N/A

GlassBridge Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medley Management.

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises beats Medley Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

