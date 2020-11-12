Critical Contrast: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) & Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) and Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Unum Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Unum Group and Principal Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Group 1 5 1 0 2.00 Principal Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Unum Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Principal Financial Group has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Unum Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unum Group is more favorable than Principal Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Unum Group and Principal Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Group 8.12% 10.99% 1.63% Principal Financial Group 7.82% 10.12% 0.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Unum Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Unum Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unum Group and Principal Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Group $12.00 billion 0.36 $1.10 billion $5.43 3.88 Principal Financial Group $16.22 billion 0.77 $1.39 billion $5.58 8.16

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unum Group. Unum Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Principal Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Unum Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unum Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Unum Group pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Principal Financial Group pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unum Group has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Unum Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Unum Group beats Principal Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, and consultants, as well as independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services for retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual annuities, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.