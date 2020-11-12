Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYRX. ValuEngine upgraded Cryoport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Cryoport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

