CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.88. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

