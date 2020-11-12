CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CSX stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

