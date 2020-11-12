Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.11.

NYSE:CFR opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after acquiring an additional 57,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

