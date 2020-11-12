Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

CUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.50. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $890,558.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,998. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after buying an additional 385,695 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cutera by 727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 319,881 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cutera by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,313,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

