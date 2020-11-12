CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives $1.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVSI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.95 price target on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.30. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 77.11% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. Equities analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

