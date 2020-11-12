CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $105.54

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.54, but opened at $98.00. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $98.25, with a volume of 1,510 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.25, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

