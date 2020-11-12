CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 109.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,149,000 after buying an additional 3,418,575 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 135.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,224,000 after buying an additional 824,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after buying an additional 729,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

