DA Davidson Upgrades Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Buy

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of LCUT opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

