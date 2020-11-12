Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.25 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

