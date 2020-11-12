Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan Sells 10,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,005,900.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Michael James Callahan sold 7,192 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $746,529.60.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael James Callahan sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,100.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $824,100.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.87. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4,341.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datadog by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,455,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

