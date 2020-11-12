David Poutney Buys 20,000 Shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Stock

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) insider David Poutney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

David Poutney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) alerts:

On Friday, November 6th, David Poutney purchased 1,650 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £1,551 ($2,026.39).

Shares of FRAN opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Thursday. Franchise Brands plc has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of $98.15 million and a PE ratio of 46.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.