DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DaVita by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $108.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

