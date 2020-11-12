DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $269.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

