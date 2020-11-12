Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $815.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.09. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 143.01% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.70%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

