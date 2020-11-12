Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 28269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNLI. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $1,852,759. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $251,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 71.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 308.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 62,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

