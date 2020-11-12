Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $218.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $192.69 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $196.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,906,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90,265 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $9,216,000. Finally, Continental Grain Co. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $9,061,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

