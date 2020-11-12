Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $165.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $4,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $253,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 255.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $6,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.