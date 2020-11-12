Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $155.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $127.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after buying an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

