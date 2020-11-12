Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) Price Target to C$162.00

TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on X. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get TMX Group Limited (X.TO) alerts:

Shares of X opened at C$126.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05. TMX Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$134.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TMX Group Limited (X.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

TMX Group Limited (X.TO) Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Limited (X.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group Limited (X.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.