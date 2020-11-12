Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

