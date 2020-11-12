Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.00 by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.01 ($7.07).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €9.23 ($10.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

