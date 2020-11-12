Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.40 ($22.82).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €14.99 ($17.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.43. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

