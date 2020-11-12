Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,475 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($45.53) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,957.94 ($38.65).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,979.50 ($38.93) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of 49.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,627.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,699.71.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 911 shares of company stock worth $2,482,373.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

