Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 300.4% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

