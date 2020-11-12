Diageo’s (DEO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

DEO stock opened at $156.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

