Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

