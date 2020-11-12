Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

DFS opened at $74.25 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

