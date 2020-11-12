Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHC. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,151,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.