Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 133.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,583.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $394.67 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

