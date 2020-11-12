Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DFIN. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

