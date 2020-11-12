DraftKings (DKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

