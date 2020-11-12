DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.09.

DKNG opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

