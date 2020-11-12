DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Sells $52,388.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DTE opened at $130.06 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

