DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (DWS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR: DWS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €33.50 ($39.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/4/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €41.50 ($48.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €33.50 ($39.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/29/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €32.40 ($38.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €41.50 ($48.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DWS opened at €33.80 ($39.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.82. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA (DWSF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA (DWSF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.