E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.73.

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

