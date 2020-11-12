E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

EOAN stock opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.73. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

