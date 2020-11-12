E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.45 and its 200-day moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

