E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.73.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

