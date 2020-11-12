E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.96 ($12.90).

EOAN opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.45 and its 200-day moving average is €9.73.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

