E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.96 ($12.90).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.73.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

