Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 4,641 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $92,541.54.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.