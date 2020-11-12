Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

